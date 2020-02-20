Home Business

US Department of Justice drops charges against online automobile marketplace Droom’s founder

Aggarwal remarked, “I am very grateful that the US justice system agreed that the dismissal of all charges against me was the right and just result.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

US Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Online automobile marketplace Droom on Wednesday announced that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped all charges against its founder and chief executive officer Sandeep Aggarwal, in an insider trading case from 2013.

Aggarwal was charged by the DOJ and sued by the SEC in July 2013, relating to events that took place in July 2009 when Aggarwal was a Wall Street analyst, years prior to starting his entrepreneurial journey in 2011.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also reached a civil settlement with Aggarwal relating to the same case. Aggarwal informed that he paid civil penalty of $32,500 which was levied by the SEC. The bar on being associated with any investment advisor, broker and securities analysis continues.

Aggarwal remarked, “I am very grateful that the US justice system agreed that the dismissal of all charges against me was the right and just result. Now, we can put this permanently behind us and focus on implementing our long-term vision to permanently change how automobiles are bought and sold in the 21st century.” Aggarwal, a serial entrepreneur, founded Droom in April 2014.

The Gurugram-based start-up claims to be the country’s largest online automobile platform and has plans to get listed at Nasdaq next year when the company achieves $3 billion gross merchandise value (GMV).

Currently, the company claims to generate $1.2 billion in annualised GMV and $32 million in net revenue which it aims to double to $63 million by end of 2020. According to Aggarwal, if everything goes as planned, Droom will become operationally profitable (monthly basis) by the end of this year.

At present, the company is working towards securing its pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding and expanding its presence to South Eastern nation and in the Middle East. Aggarwal further said growth opportunity in used car market remains high despite new car sales falling to record low in the last 18 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Droom US
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp