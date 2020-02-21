Home Business

Automakers scurry to liquidate BS-IV stock

Left with little over a month until a new emissions regime is rolled out, India’s automakers are hastening to liquidate whatever inventory of models with older emissions technology.

Published: 21st February 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India's BS-VI compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis. (Photo | Maruti Suzuki official website)

By Express News Service

Left with little over a month until a new emissions regime is rolled out, India’s automakers are hastening to liquidate whatever inventory of models with older emissions technology. Once April 1 rolls around, no carmaker or dealer will be able to sell any BS-IV emission standard model and only BS-VI emission standard vehicles will be registered at transport offices.

According to industry experts, while the two-wheeler and cars segments are relatively better placed in terms of how much older BS-IV inventory still remains unsold, the ongoing economic slowdown and the resulting collapse in demand has left commercial vehicle makers with a substantial inventory overhang of old BS-IV models: as many as 19,000 trucks and buses.

“Because of the BS-IV to BS-VI transition nobody wants to make BS-IV vehicles and get stuck with them. There is an inventory of 18,000-19,000 trucks in the market. So the truck makers have to first liquidate inventory and then sell new BS-VI vehicles.” Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director, Bharat Forge, told analysts in an earnings call.

The offtake of BS-IV CV models has been affected particularly due to the stubborn demand lowdown afflicting the segment for the past year. For instance, India’s three largest CV makers  — Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra and Mahindra have seen CV sales fall by 24 %, 29 per cent and 11 per cent respectively during the April-January period this year. According to Ashok Leyland officials, the company has a BS-IV inventory of around 6,500 units in total: a manageable level. 

Meanwhile, two-wheeler makers are sitting pretty, with Hero Motocorp CFO Niranjan Kumar Gupta stating that “inventory is a non-issue”. “As far as inventory is concerned, we were down to close to 6 weeks at the end of December. And by January end, we are down to actually 5 weeks. So inventory is a nonissue, and we’re geared for a transition,” he said. TVS Motor Company, which has already stopped making all BS-IV models, also faces no issues with BS-IV inventory. “The BS VI transition, as far as we are concerned, we have completed, and will be supplying only BS VI in February and March,” said KN Radhakrishnan, President and CEO, TVS Motor.

Older BS-IV models on discount
Commercial vehicle players have been pushing sale of older BS-IV models for several months at least, with significant discounts having been offered. While a substantial CV inventory overhang remains, however, the situation is not as bad as during the transition in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS-VI emission
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp