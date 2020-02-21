Home Business

GMR sells 49 per cent stake in airport arm

As part of the terms of transaction, GMR will retain management control over the airports business with Groupe ADP getting customary rights and board representation at GAL and its key subsidiaries.

Published: 21st February 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a significant move, GMR Infrastructure Ltd signed a pact with Paris-based Groupe ADP to sell 49 per cent stake in its airports business GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) for an equity consideration of Rs10,780 crore. 

The deal includes Rs 9,780 crore towards secondary sale of shares by GMR and Rs1,000 crore equity infusion in the airports business. GMR will receive the first tranche of Rs5,248 crore immediately, which will help it deleverage and improve cash flows and profitability.

As part of the terms of transaction, GMR will retain management control over the airports business with Groupe ADP getting customary rights and board representation at GAL and its key subsidiaries.

The deal values GAL at about Rs22,000 crore. Besides, Groupe ADP has also pegged earn-outs up to Rs4,475 crore linked to achievement of certain agreed operating performance metrics as well as on receipt of certain regulatory clarifications over the next five years.

Therefore, the total valuation assuming earn-outs are successfully consummated may reach Rs26,475 crore on post-money basis, the company said.According to 2019 passenger statistics, the combined passengers handled by GMR Airports and Groupe ADP stands at 336.5 million, the highest across the world. 

Together, GMR and Groupe ADP will join fores in airport development and operations to offer superior experience to passengers. Importantly, it’ll open up opportunities for route development, enhanced expertise in operations, retail, IT, innovation, engineering and others.

“Partnership with Groupe ADP is in line with GMR’s business direction to become a global airport developer and operator...defining airports of future with key focus on passenger experience by leveraging enhanced technology and offering superior amenities,” said GM Rao, chairman, GMR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GMR GMR Infrastructure GMR stake sale
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp