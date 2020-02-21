Home Business

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee agree to keep repor rate unchanged

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained that macro-economy needs further monetary stimulus, though wants to time it optimally.

Published: 21st February 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is divided, yet united. During its meeting early this month, the country’s six chief inflation-nutters unanimously agreed to keep repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent, but differed if growth revival from here on needs a monetary or fiscal push.

While the MPC broadly believes it has policy headroom, three members expect structural reforms to aid recovery before they can take the pedal off policy rates. In essence, as Michael Patra observed, the panel ‘entered a tunnel of testing trade-offs’ (inflation vs growth) and ‘the light at the end of it won’t be seen for some time to come’.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained that macro-economy needs further monetary stimulus, though wants to time it optimally.

But external member and known hawk Chetan Ghate sees no space for rate cuts. According to Ghate, Budget 2020 offered a combined tax stimulus (including corporate and income tax cuts) of 1.2 per cent of GDP. “If growth hasn’t revived with a 135 bps cuts in the policy rate and a tax stimulus amounting to 1.2 per cent of GDP, then the need of the hour is more structural reform,” he said.

Echoing Ghate, Janak Raj believes, the need is to step up investment and improve productivity through further structural reforms. 

Ravindra H Dholakia too concluded that long-term growth revival depends critically on fiscal policy and structural reforms.

He merely shot down Budget 2020 saying it won’t aid immediate growth recovery as the measures were pro-cyclical against the needed counter-cyclical boost.According to him, the FY20 fiscal slippage of 41 bps includes 36 bps due to cyclical factors while only 5 bps was genuine fiscal slippage.

“In a year of a serious growth slowdown, such an adherence to ‘fiscal discipline’ not only shows misplaced emphasis and unjustified concerns but also a contractionary fiscal policy,” he reasoned. Despite intense efforts, inflation trajectory remains uncertain, though the MPC hopes the recent price spike will subside in future.

Food inflation, including onion’s abnormal price behaviour besides others will be carefully monitored. The panel had an ancillary concern in Coronavirus, besides risks of global growth and fluctuating crude prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Monetary policy
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp