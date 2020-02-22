OYO announces ethical hacking programme to fortify information

By Express News Service

Hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes announced that it will roll out stronger ethical hacking and bug bounty programmes to improve its information security framework. The Bug Bounty programme that OYO aims to introduce is in line with the established practice of recognition and reward for ethical hackers who help to responsibly check shortfalls within the technological architecture of IT companies including Facebook and Google.

“Our team of 1,100+ world-class security, network and software engineers and external partners across multiple geographies is at work 24x7, ensuring the protection of this data, so that our customers and stakeholders can rest easy,” said an OYO statement. Additionally, OYO has partnered with a specialised cybersecurity start-up, Hackerhive (formerly AppSecure), which connects companies and ethical hackers in order to help the companies discover and fix security vulnerabilities. It is now developing a full-fledged bug bounty programme.

OYO said this move is in line with its commitment towards ensuring data privacy and building a robust cybersecurity network.“In today’s digital world, a cyber attack is a real concern. Hence, in line with our efforts to continually improve, we are investing in ethical hacking programmes as well,” said Anil Goel, group chief technology and product officer, OYO.

Started in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes currently is the world’s leading chain of hotels and homes. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 43,000 hotels with over 1 million rooms. OYO presently operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, UK, Europe, India, Middle-East, Southeast Asia and Japan.

No stone left unturned

Additionally, OYO has partnered with a specialised cybersecurity start-up, Hackerhive, which connects companies and ethical hackers in order to help the companies discover and fix security vulnerabilities.