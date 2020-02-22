Home Business

TRAI suggests tweaking M&A rules for fast deals

The current law says this bank guarantee has to be provided by the acquiring company if the spectrum was acquired administratively.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday came out with several recommendations aimed at smoothening out aspects of merger norms which have consistently resulted in litigations and other legal tangles in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the telecom sector. 

One such recommendation, if implemented, will shift the onus of providing bank guarantees for one time spectrum charges (OTSC) from the transferee or acquiring entity (merged entity) to the transferor or acquired entity in case of any judicial intervention.

The current law says this bank guarantee has to be provided by the acquiring company if the spectrum was acquired administratively, with experts pointing out that this has been a major bone of contention since this encumbers the spectrum holding and increases the cost of acquisition for buyers, discouraging deal-making. However, TRAI says in its recommendations that this is an evident error.

“It is the spectrum of the transferor company which is changing hands and not that of the transferee company. Evidently, there is some error. Therefore TRAI recommends that in the last sentence of clause 3(i) ‘transferee’ should be replaced with ‘transferor’ company,” TRAI recommendations said. 

The recommendation, if implemented by the government, will remove several legal tangles in the transfer of spectrum holdings, especially in the case of those undergoing insolvency proceedings.

“Such a change would help telecom firms attract more interest from buyers since the spectrum holding is essentially unencumbered. It is the seller who will have to furnish the bank guarantees for spectrum which was not acquired through a bidding process but allocated administratively,” pointed out a senior industry executive.

