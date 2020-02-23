Home Business

Coronavirus attack on TV, AC costs

AC prices to go up 7-8% ahead of summer as coronavirus spread in China disrupts supply

Published: 23rd February 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Grappling with supply chain disruptions and crippling production activities due to the unceasing coronavirus spread in China, consumer durable makers are mulling a price hike for some appliances as early as March. The makers of televisions have indicated that prices can go up by 8-10 per cent, while consumers need to brace themselves to shell out a premium of around 7-8 per cent for air-conditioners before the peak summer season.

“With the current situation, customers may begin to see shortages on the retail shelves for certain models of ACs by mid-March. In fact, consumers, who may still be undecided about their AC purchases should go ahead and make the purchases for the summer season, as the industry on an average is expected to hike air conditioner prices by 3-5 per cent due to freight challenges,” said Santosh Salian, product group head (air conditioners), Godrej Appliances.

According to sources, most companies in the Indian electronics industry — which relies heavily on China for components, sub-assemblies and even full products — have supplies stocked up for the next one-to-two weeks; beyond that, if the supply situation persists, companies could have to take production cuts in the range of 20-40 per cent.Meanwhile, they added, the manufacturers have been looking at other alternative destinations like Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea for importing components, but the supply equation is still not working to cater to the demand.

“The whole value chain has gone for a toss,” said Sumit Padmakar Joshi, managing director of Signify Innovations India. With the industry already seeing a shortage of electronic components, the domestic lighting industry may increase prices of LED bulbs and lights by up to 10 per cent from March, he said.

Input prices for many critical components for appliances across the sectors have already gone up, noted Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, brand licensee for Thomson and Kodak TVs in India. “While prices of smaller TVs are likely to go up by 10 per cent, it could be even higher for large-size TVs as there is already 30-40 per cent increase in panel prices due to the impending reduced supplies.”

“In the long run, we need to further develop the manufacturing ecosystem in India, especially for the critical components, aligned to the Make in India initiative. This will help avert such situations in future,” said Kamal Nandi, president, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association. Typically, the TV industry has an almost 60 per cent dependence on China for components.

8-10% price hike indicated by television manufacturers

60% dependence by TV industry on components from China

In dire situation
Most companies in the Indian electronics industry, which is dependent on Chinese components, have supplies stocked up for the next 1-2 weeks; beyond that, if the supply situation persists, they could have to take production cuts in the range of 20-40 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp