28 per cent uniform GST on lottery from March 1

The GST Council had taken the decision after voting at its meeting held in December 2019

Published: 24th February 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Lottery; GST

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

Come March 1, and a uniform 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be levied on all lotteries run or authorised by states. The decision in this regard was taken at the GST Council meeting held in December last year. The revenue department has notified the GST rate on supply of lotteries. It has amended its earlier Central Tax (Rate) notification.

According to the latest notification, the Central tax rate for supply of lotteries has been changed to 14 per cent and a similar percentage will be levied by the states. This will take the total GST incidence on lotteries to 28 per cent.“This notification shall come into force on the 1st day of March, 2020,” the revenue department notification said.Currently, all lotteries are organised by states as per the provisions of Lottery Regulation Act 1998. A GST of 12 per cent is levied on state lotteries sold within a state and 28 per cent on those sold outside that state. Currently, lotteries are permitted in about 10 states, including in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh.

There had been demands that a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries, but no consensus could be reached on the matter. The decision on this had been pending since last one year.

To sort out the differences, the GST Council had constituted an eight-member Group of Ministers under the chairmanship of Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The council met several times, but there had been a deadlock over this as many states like Kerala and West Bengal were against the move. Their argument was that it will result in revenue loss to these states.

The GST Council in December voted for a single rate of 28 per cent on supply of lotteries. That was also the first time that the council arrived at a decision through voting since its constitution. “Gambling in the form of lottery is allowed in a few states, where it has penetrated at the grass root level. Now, changing the tax rate from a prospective date would help the dealers in effectively implementing the new tax rate,” said AMRG & Associates senior partner Rajat Mohan.
 

14%
each will be the Central and state taxes on lotteries

12%
GST is levied on lotteries sold within a state currently

28%
GST is levied on lotteries sold outside the state

