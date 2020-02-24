Home Business

Government launches mobile app to broaden reach of PM-Kisan scheme

So far, 9.74 crore farmers are registered under the scheme against the target of 14 crore farmers.

Published: 24th February 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Agriculture sector

For representational purpose. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the first anniversary of the launch of the government's ambitious PM-Kisan scheme, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday launched a mobile app to broaden the reach of the programme that aims to provide annually Rs 6,000 to each eligible farmer.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) was launched on February 24, 2019, in Uttar Pradesh and all states are implementing the scheme, except for West Bengal.

So far, 9.74 crore farmers are registered under the scheme against the target of 14 crore farmers. Of which, the payment has been made to 8.45 crore farmers so far after the data has been verified by the state governments, as per the official data.

Launching the mobile app, the Minister said this has been developed to broaden the reach of the scheme, which is playing an important role in achieving the target of doubling farmers income by 2022.

Using the mobile app, farmers can know the payment status, correct name as per Aadhaar, know registration status and scheme eligibility besides helpline numbers and self-registration features, he said.

The mobile app has been developed and designed by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Already, a portal on PM-Kisan is in place for registration under the scheme. It provided an end-to-end technology solution for transferring the benefits directly into the accounts of registered farmers.

There is a farmers' corner on the portal where they can themselves or with the help of common service centres can file their request online and check the status of their application or make correction in name as per Aadhaar etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mobile App PM-Kisan scheme
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp