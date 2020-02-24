Home Business

Investors find gold ETFs shinier than physical metal

In terms of returns, gold ETFs provided investors a far more remunerative yield than equity funds at nearly 25 per cent. 

Published: 24th February 2020 09:53 AM

Gold

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on China and consequent fears for the larger world economy has resulted in a stream of safe haven-seekers finding refuge in gold-backed products. And, Indian investors have followed their global counterparts in flocking to gold exchange-traded funds (ETF) over the past month, even as demand for the physical metal at jewellery stores has remained sluggish. 

Gold ETFs as an investment have done particularly well over the past year, as heightened geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism put a dent in global trade. The volatility in the equity markets have resulted in demand for gold ETFs spiking world over.  In India, 2019 saw Assets Under Management (AUM) of gold ETFs rise by over 24 per cent to Rs5,678 crore at the end of December 2019 from Rs4,571 crore a year earlier. In terms of returns, gold ETFs provided investors a far more remunerative yield than equity funds at nearly 25 per cent. 

The increased concerns over how the Covid-19 outbreak is going to impact the larger global economy have resulted in an even larger surge in investors seeking a safe haven. Gold ETFs in India witnessed record inflows in January this year at Rs202 crore, the highest in over seven years. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the preceding month had seen just Rs27 crore inflows, and November 2019 even lower at Rs7.68 crore, making three consecutive months of net inflows. 

Whether gold yields remain as attractive as the previous year will depend on how volatile global economic performance turns out to be, say experts. While many earlier potential risks for large-scale economic disruption have lessened in severity over the past few weeks, like the trade tensions between the United States and China and reports of a dip in Covid-19 infections, they still remain risks. 

And while the Chinese government has announced stimulus measures for the economy, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the spillover effect it has on the global supply chain is expected to have cascading effects for several more months, analysts warn. A correction in gold prices may occur as the impact of the Covid-19 fades and when the global economy is able to get into higher gear, but the gold-backed instruments are likely to continue to attract investors using the precious metal as a safe haven from downside risks.

