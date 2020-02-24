Home Business

Tamil Nadu works on building polymer park

The state government plans to put in an investment of Rs217 crore in the polymer park project.

Tamil Nadu is a leader amongst South-Indian states in terms of plastics production and consumption.

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has recently laid the foundation for a polymer industrial park in the state, which will provide the much-needed boost to its polymer manufacturing industry. 

The Tamil Nadu Polymer Park project, a joint venture between TIDCO and SIPCOT, would sprawl over 257 acres of land in Puzhuthivakkam in Tiruvallur district in the state. 

The state government plans to put in an investment of Rs217 crore in the polymer park project. The government expects that the industrial park will attract investments worth Rs3,000 crore and generate over 7,000 new jobs.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the most industrialised states in the country and also a favourable destination for investors. Considering the scope for plastic and allied industries, the Government of Tamil Nadu has taken several initiatives to promote its polymer industries park exclusively for housing plastic and allied industries, by dovetailing the grants available under ‘Scheme for setting up of Polymer Parks’ sponsored by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Central government,” said an official in the state industries department. 

Tamil Nadu is a leader amongst South-Indian states in terms of plastics production and consumption. Its plastic consumption amounts to more than 9 lakh tonnes and the revenue generated by plastics-related business in the state is pegged roughly at Rs18,000 crore.

It has generated more than 10 lakh direct and indirect employment through its more than 8,000 small and medium enterprises. The state government has planned the polymer industrial park project, after gauging the prospects of the plastics sector. 

The plastic manufacturers from Chennai are also known for their specialty plastics, and especially those for automobile, electronic and hardware sectors. The project will ensure flourishing of the industry.

