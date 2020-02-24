TVS Motor Company says February production affected by coronavirus outbreak

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the supply of certain components thereby affecting about 10 per cent of its planned production for February.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

"While TVS Motor's direct dependency on China is limited for components, some Tier II suppliers have been impacted adversely which will lead to 10 per cent drop in the planned production in February 2020," it said. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest, it added.

Commenting on this development, TVS Motor Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said, "At TVS Motor Company, we have completely transitioned to BS-VI in the month of January 2020."

To minimise the impact on the production of BS-VI vehicles, he further said, "We are consistently monitoring developments with those of our suppliers who are sourcing certain components from China."

At the same time, Radhakrishnan said, "We are also exploring suppliers in other regions and are looking to localise within India. As a customer-centric organisation, our endeavour is to ensure that the impact on our customers and operations is minimal."