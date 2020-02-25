Jio slashes validity of popular Rs 1299 annual plan by 29 days

By Online Desk

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has reduced the validity of its well-liked Rs 1299 annual plan by 29 days.

Earlier, Jio used to offer the plan with a validity of 365 days, free Jio-to-Jio calls, free calls for 12,000 minutes from Jio to non-Jio numbers, 24 GB data, and 3,600 free SMSes. The plan now offers the same benefits but for 336 days.

The company had recently introduced two new plans priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69 with each having a 14-day validity period and 2 GB and 7 GB data respectively.

The Rs 69 plan offers 0.5 GB per day with high-speed data. Once you exceed the limit, the data speed will automatically reduce to 64Kbps. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 250 minutes of free Jio to non-Jio voice calls and 25 SMSes.

On the other hand, the Rs 49 plan offers total data of 2 GB, unlimited calls from Jio to Jio, 250 minutes of free calls from Jio to non-Jio numbers and 25 SMS messages.

Jio has also revised its Rs 2020 plan which had a validity of 365 days. Not only did they increase the price but they have also reduced the validity of the yearly plan.

This plan will now cost Rs 2121 with a validity of 336 days. It comes with 1.5 GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks.