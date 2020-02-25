Home Business

Maruti Suzuki's New Vitara Brezza priced at Rs 7.34 lakh

By Express News Service

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the prices of the all-new Vitara Brezza, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker has priced the new compact SUV competitively at Rs7.34 lakh onwards that goes up to Rs11.40 lakh for the top variant. At present, prices of diesel-powered Brezza starts at Rs7.62 lakh and goes up to Rs10.59 lakh.

“Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become a highly powerful brand over the past four years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that new Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL).

Since its launch in 2016, Brezza has fortified MSIL’s dominance in the sub-compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment. Vitara Brezza’s dominance over the segment is evident from the fact that in less than four years of its launch, it has sold more than 500,000 units.

However, in recent times, Brezza has been facing strong competition from newly launched vehicles such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra’s XUV 300. The competition, in coming days, is going to be more severe as Kia Motor, that tasted success with Seltos, will enter the sub-four meter SUV segment with Sonet. 

Tata Motor has also launched the facelift of its Nexon SUV. Unavailability of Brezza in the petrol variant was also affecting its demand as its BS-IV variant came only with diesel-powered engines. In coming days, MSIL will phase out its diesel vehicles as the company had previously decided to exit diesel engine in the wake of BS-VI emission norms coming into effect from April 1 this year.

To stay ahead in the race, MSIL claims the new Brezza is more premium, gives better performance and comes with hosts of new features. The 2020 Brezza is loaded with a 1.5-litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine that delivers 105hp and 138Nm of maximum torque. 

A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, while there is an option for a four-speed automatic transmission (torque converter) as well. The new Brezza petrol’s automatic gearbox gets a smart hybrid system with lithium-ion battery and hill hold assist feature.

It will be available in three new dual-tone colour options — Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. Design-wise, it features a new front grille and projector headlamps with dual-function LED daytime running lamps.
Further, inside the steering is leather-wrapped and the SmartPlay Studio from Maruti makes its Brezza debut.

