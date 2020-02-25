Home Business

May witness supply chain disruption due to coronavirus outbreak: Air-conditioner maker Blue Star

On Monday, Chinese officials said the toll has climbed to 2,592, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000.

Published: 25th February 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Air-conditioner maker Blue Star was closely monitoring the situation in coronavirus-hit China as the company expects disruption in the supply chain for components in mid-April, a top official said on Tuesday.

"Every industry player is somewhere or the other connected to China for the supply of equipment. Particularly electronic component from China. The good news is we will not have a problem. But, there could be supply chain disruption in mid-April. We are monitoring," Blue Star Ltd Managing Director, B Thiagarajan told reporters here.

He said this after unveiling a new range of air- conditioners under 'D', 'Q' and 'Y' brand priced from Rs 31,990. China reported the outbreak of novel coronavirus on December 31, 2019.

On Monday, Chinese officials said the toll has climbed to 2,592, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000. To a query on the impact of novel virus, he said, "for the first time we are discovering that somewhere or the other they (component manufacturers) are connected (with China). The movement of containers (from China) is slower than what we anticipated." He said, "in terms of shortage of components, some dealers want to stock ahead and therefore there may be shortage."

On the segments likely to be impacted, he said, "it will be room air-conditioners followed by deep freezer (segment)." Asked whether there may be increase in prices, he said, "There may be an increase of about Rs 200 per air conditioner due to the budget announcement hiking customs duty for components such as compressors and motors."

"We are lifting some components by air instead of ship in order to keep the supplies. All put together there is an impact of 3 per cent on some models, 5 per cent on few others. Price increase has been announced," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Bluestar
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp