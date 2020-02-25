Realme launches X50 Pro 5G in India for Rs 37,999

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Touted to be the first-ever 5 Genabled smartphone to enter India, Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday announced the launch of its Realme X50 Pro 5G. Priced at Rs37,999 for the 6GB +128GB storage variant, the phone comes in Moss Green and Red Rust colours.

It would also be available in two other variants, which will be priced at Rs39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and Rs44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB. The devices will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from February 24 onwards.

“We are proud to unveil India’s first 5G, super-fast, performance-driven smartphone – the flagship realme X50 Pro 5G today. Sporting best in class performance, design and quality, the realme X50 Pro 5G is a trendsetter for the future and is our ultimate flagship,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India said at the launch.

The flagship phone, which was also simultaneously launched in Spain, is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6.44-inchdual mode 5G support 90Hz super AMOLED display and quad-rear cameras with 20x zoom.

Users can remain connected to both 4G and 5G at the same time. This essentially means that since 5G is yet to be available in India, you can still use the phone in 4G mode and switch to 5G when outside India.

Either one of the two SIM cards can be activated as the primary 5G SIM card. Notably, the 5G war in India has started even in the absence of a 5G network. Another BBK Electronics-owned company, iQOO is also set to launch its first 5G phone on February 25.

The Realme X50 Pro also accommodates ultra-wide-angle dual camera on the front, including the main lens with a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture and the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 105-degree field-of-view.

Both cameras support selfies in HDR and nightscape mode. In terms of video recording, ultra-wide-angle video shooting, UIS super video stabilisation, selfie portrait beauty-cam and background blurring in portrait videos are available.