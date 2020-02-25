Home Business

Revolt Intellicorp to enter four new markets by March 2020

VGurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Monday said it will bring its e-motorcycles to four new markets by March 2020.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VGurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Monday said it will bring its e-motorcycles to four new markets by March 2020. Revolt’s RV400 and RV300 were launched in Delhi and Pune in August last year at a starting price of Rs98,999 and Rs84,999 respectively.  Revolt will expand its footprint in Ahmedabad on February 29, followed by Hyderabad on March 2, Chennai on March 5 and Mumbai at March-end.

“As Revolt enters this phase of accelerated growth, the company has also been successful in bringing down the waiting period of RV400 from five months to just 90 days for orders starting from March,” it said.

“The overall response to both motorcycles has been phenomenal and it surely indicates that the consumer shift is already underway, and India is ready for an electric revolution. It reinforces our intent to continually deliver consumer delight and making EVs accessible to the masses,” said Rahul Sharma, founder, Revolt Intellicorp.

The RV400 comes with claimed benefits such as battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 km), free maintenance benefits (3 years or 30,000 km), the product warranty (5 years or 75,000 km) and insurance (one-year company-owned, five years third-party).

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km per hour. 

To improve the affordability of the bike, the company came up with EMI options, wherein the RV300 is available at Rs 2,999 per month and RV400 at Rs3,499 per month and Rs3,999 per month, depending on the plan you choose on Day 1.

India’s electric two-wheeler market is dominated by e-scooters, but in coming days manufacturers, mostly start-ups will be launching a slew of e-bikes. Even the biggest player in the market, Hero Electric, is launching its first bike in the coming months. Hero Electric showcased its first bike AE-47 at the recently concluded Auto Expo. It can run at a speed of 85 km/hour and it loaded with has 3.5kWh lithium battery.

Revolt’s RV400 costs Rs 98,999

Revolt’s RV300 costs Rs 84,999

Start-up game
Beside Hero, Evolet and EeVe have showcased their electric bike at the Auto Expo 2020 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revolt Intellicorp Revolt RV400 Revolt RV300
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp