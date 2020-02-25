Revolt Intellicorp to enter four new markets by March 2020

By Express News Service

VGurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Monday said it will bring its e-motorcycles to four new markets by March 2020. Revolt’s RV400 and RV300 were launched in Delhi and Pune in August last year at a starting price of Rs98,999 and Rs84,999 respectively. Revolt will expand its footprint in Ahmedabad on February 29, followed by Hyderabad on March 2, Chennai on March 5 and Mumbai at March-end.

“As Revolt enters this phase of accelerated growth, the company has also been successful in bringing down the waiting period of RV400 from five months to just 90 days for orders starting from March,” it said.

“The overall response to both motorcycles has been phenomenal and it surely indicates that the consumer shift is already underway, and India is ready for an electric revolution. It reinforces our intent to continually deliver consumer delight and making EVs accessible to the masses,” said Rahul Sharma, founder, Revolt Intellicorp.

The RV400 comes with claimed benefits such as battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 km), free maintenance benefits (3 years or 30,000 km), the product warranty (5 years or 75,000 km) and insurance (one-year company-owned, five years third-party).

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km per hour.

To improve the affordability of the bike, the company came up with EMI options, wherein the RV300 is available at Rs 2,999 per month and RV400 at Rs3,499 per month and Rs3,999 per month, depending on the plan you choose on Day 1.

India’s electric two-wheeler market is dominated by e-scooters, but in coming days manufacturers, mostly start-ups will be launching a slew of e-bikes. Even the biggest player in the market, Hero Electric, is launching its first bike in the coming months. Hero Electric showcased its first bike AE-47 at the recently concluded Auto Expo. It can run at a speed of 85 km/hour and it loaded with has 3.5kWh lithium battery.

Revolt’s RV400 costs Rs 98,999

Revolt’s RV300 costs Rs 84,999

Start-up game

Beside Hero, Evolet and EeVe have showcased their electric bike at the Auto Expo 2020