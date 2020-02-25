Home Business

Sugar mills yet to clear Rs 2,400 crore pending dues to cane growers: Government

Till last month, mills have cleared about Rs 84,700 crore dues of the 2018-19 sugar season (October-September) and Rs 84,900 crore arrear of 2017-18, the official said.

Published: 25th February 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

The NSE gauge Nifty fell about 75 points to trade at 11,971 in early trade.(Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sugar mills are yet to clear pending dues worth Rs 2,400 crore of the last two sugar seasons to cane growers, a senior Food Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Depressed sugar prices due to surplus sugar production in two consecutive sugar seasons -- 2017-18 and 2018-19 -- adversely affected the liquidity of sugar mills resulting in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers.

Till last month, mills have cleared about Rs 84,700 crore dues of the 2018-19 sugar season (October-September) and Rs 84,900 crore arrear of 2017-18, the official said.

Still, about 2,300 crore was pending for clearance for the 2018-19 sugar season and Rs 100 crore for the 2017-18 season, he said adding that payment of cane price by the sugar mills to sugarcane growing farmers is a continuous process.

Total dues that mills were to pay till February 2020, was Rs 87,000 crore for 2018-19 and Rs 85,000 crore for 2017-18 sugar season, the official added.

In a bid to improve the liquidity position of sugar mills in the country and enabling them to clear cane price dues of farmers, the government had taken several measures in 2017-18 and 2018-19 sugar seasons.

So far, about Rs 1,574 crore has been disbursed to sugar mills under various assistance schemes, the official said.

Under the Sugarcane (Control) Order 1966, sugar mills are required to make cane price payment to farmers within 14 days of supply of cane.

If the mills fail to make the payment, then they have to pay interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum on amount due for the delayed period beyond 14 days.

The state governments have powers to enforce the order with regard to payment of cane dues of farmers.

The central government from time to time issues advisory to the state governments for ensuring clearance of cane price arrears of farmers and to take action against defaulting mills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sugar mills Food Ministry
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp