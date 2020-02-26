5G phones step in with no network  

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

Even as India is miles away from rolling out the 5G network for commercial usage, it is not stopping tech companies to launch the fifth generation (5G) enabled smartphones. A day after Chinese company Realme announced the launch of its X50 Pro 5G, touted to be India’s first-ever 5G-enabled smartphone, iQOO (i-koo) — Vivo’s sub-brand on Tuesday unveiled its first flagship smartphone, iQOO 3. The iQOO 3 is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor boasting of 5G capabilities and is priced Rs36,999 onwards. The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes at a starting price tag of Rs37,999.

“With iQOO 3, we have introduced industry’s latest innovations like 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 processor for tech-savvy buyers. iQOO 3 offers highly personalised, cutting-edge and innovative solutions that make it easy for users to get the most out of their device,” said Gagan Arora, director, marketing, iQOO India. According to him, there is a section of consumers who wants to be future ready with 5G smartphones.Forget commercial roll-out, India is yet to hold trials for the upcoming network or hold spectrum auctions. According to an Ericsson report, 5G technology is expected to become available in India for subscription in 2022.

“Brands are trying to establish themselves as future ready and different from the competition with 5G phones. However, this is not a very strong strategy as there is still two years left for the network to be available. From the past experience when India was moving from 3G to 4G, I can say that prices of 5G enabled smartphones will come down considerably when the network would be available,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst, techARC.

According to Kawoosa, the positives for the players would be that they would have better understanding of the market in future with economies of scale. iQOO, which recently roped in India skipper Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador, is not entirely relying on the 5G prowess to sell its first phone in India. It is highlighting premium features and strong configuration, especially in the gaming department, to establish itself in the segment which is dominated by another Chinese player — OnePlus. iQOO in its launch release said that its smartphone will “enhance your gaming experience with dedicated Monster Touch buttons and 180Hz touch response rate running on the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Flash Storage”.

Other configuration of the phone includes — 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ standard certification, quad-camera setup: 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera. The device is loaded with 4,440mAh battery and also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge 50 per cent of battery in just 15 minutes. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and iqoo.com from 12 noon on March 4.

iQoo 3 5G-ready phone launched

iQOO (i-koo) unveiled its first flagship smartphone of the year, iQOO 3 in India. The iQOO 3 is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor boasting of 5G capabilities and is priced J36,999 onwards. Its smartphone will “enhance your gaming experience with Monster Touch buttons”