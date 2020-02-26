Bajaj Auto's Husqvarna twins, Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, priced at Rs 1.8 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced prices of the much-awaited Husqvarna twins in India – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The two bikes have special introductory pricing of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Husqvarna Motorcycles will be sold out of KTM showrooms, which have been upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna brands. At the launch starting early March, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months, the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen have a Swedish design language. The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design with an upright stance, while the Vitpilen 250 has a sportier design. The 250CC machines feature a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke DOHC engine that produces a punchy torque.