Home Business

Government removes certain kind of gas masks, surgical blades from banned export list 

According to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), eight more items are now 'freely exportable'.

Published: 26th February 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has removed eight more items including a certain kind of gas masks and surgical blades from the list of banned export items, according to a commerce ministry notification.

Last month, the government had put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment including N-95 masks and masks used to protect people from air borne particles amid an outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in China.

On February 8, the government removed surgical masks and gloves from the banned list. According to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), eight more items are now "freely exportable".

These items are - all ophthalmic instruments and appliances except medical goggles; surgical blades; non-woven shoe covers; breathing appliances used by airmen, divers, mountaineers or firemen; gas masks with chemical absorbent for filtration against poisonous vapour, smoke, gases; HDPE (high-density polyethylene) tarpaulin/plastic tarpaulin; PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) conveyor belt and biopsy punch.

"However, the export of all other personal protection equipment including N-95 masks or other items not specified in the exceptions above shall remain prohibited," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Banned export items
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp