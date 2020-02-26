Home Business

SEBI probe finds governance lapses in IndiGo

The two IndiGo founders, Gangwal and Bhatia, are in the midst of a public spat since Gangwal accused Bhatia of corporate governance lapses, including in carrying out RTPs last year.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:08 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what may come as a sense of victory for Rakesh Gangwal and a setback for Rahul Bhatia, a preliminary probe by markets regulator  Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has suggested violations in governance and listing norms in some related-party transactions (RPTs) executed by InterGlobe Aviation (IGL), the parent firm of Indian carrier IndiGo.

The two IndiGo founders, Gangwal and Bhatia, are in the midst of a public spat since Gangwal accused Bhatia of corporate governance lapses, including in carrying out RTPs last year. The allegations were denied by Bhatia and his firm InterGlobe Enterprises.IndiGo, in a regulatory filing, said that it has not received any communication from SEBI in this regard. However, following the reports, IndiGo witnessed big slump in its share prices.

IGL shares closed 4.68 per cent lower at Rs1,376.70 apiece on the BSE, after hitting an intraday low of Rs1,334 in the afternoon. “We would like to state that the news item published in some media reports is factually incorrect and the company has not received any communication from SEBI in this regard,” InterGlobe Aviation said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

There was no official word on the probe from SEBI, which has been conducting a thorough probe into the IndiGo matter. According to reports, sources said that probe has suggested that some of the related party transactions could have been significant and required detailed disclosures and greater vetting by board committees comprising of independent directors.In the wake of the feud between the promoters, arbitration proceedings are also going overseas between the two promoters’ sides. Last month, InterGlobe Aviation’s shareholders rejected a proposal of Gangwal to amend the company’s Articles of Association (AoA).

