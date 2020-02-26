Home Business

Sensex tanks 392 points as coronavirus rattles global markets

According to traders, domestic stocks continued to fall tracking global selloff led by concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Published: 26th February 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex sank 392 points on Wednesday as fears about the financial strain from the coronavirus outbreak continued to rattle markets globally.

After plunging over 521 points during the day, the 30-share BSE gauge finally settled 392.24 points, or 0.97 per cent, lower at 39,888.96.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 119.40 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 11,678.50. Sun Pharma was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Maruti, L&T, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, ONGC and RIL.

On the other hand, SBI, HUL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Ultratech Cement ended with gains.

According to traders, domestic stocks continued to fall tracking global selloff led by concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus.

With cases being reported in new countries, market participants are growing increasingly fearful about the impact on the global economy, analysts said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong settled with significant losses. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in their morning sessions.

Equities on Wall Street plunged in overnight trade after American health authorities said they ultimately expect the novel coronavirus to spread in the United States.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.77 per cent to USD 53.30 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 71.64 per US dollar (intra-day).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE Nifty NSE
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp