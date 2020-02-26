Home Business

Sensex tanks nearly 400 points to near 40000-mark; Nifty falls close to 11,700

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and HDFC shedding up to 2 per cent.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex plunged nearly 400 points in opening session on Wednesday tracking losses in index-heavyweights RIL, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak global cues.

After starting over 393.03 points lower, the 30-share index pared some losses to trade 201.94 points, or 0.50 per cent, down at 40,079.26. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 58.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 11,739.80.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and HDFC shedding up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, HUL, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Asian Paints were trading with gains.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled 82.03 points, or 0.20 per cent, lower at 40,281.20, and the Nifty declined 31.50 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 11,797.90. According to traders, besides weak cues from global markets amid rising concerns over coronavirus outbreak beyond China, heavy foreign fund outflow too weighed on market sentiment here.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,315.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,565.28 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses, while bourses in Shanghai turned positive.

Equities on Wall Street plunged in overnight trade after American health authorities said they ultimately expect the novel coronavirus to spread in the United States and are urging local governments, businesses, and schools to develop plans like cancelling mass gatherings or switching to teleworking.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.50 per cent to USD 54.53 per barrel. The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 71.78 against the US dollar in morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty Share market
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp