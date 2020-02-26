Star Sports’ #KhelBolega a fun opener for Indian Premier League

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

The 13th edition of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick-off on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at Wankhede Stadium. But fun has already begun on TV, in anticipation of the biggest cricket extravaganza of the year. To get fans excited about the entertainment in store for them during the IPL and trigger the rivalry between various franchises,Star Sports launched a fun-filled and out-of-the-box, TV commercial last week. The broadcasters have steered away from the usual hoopla of dancing fans and lofted maximums, and instead have chosen to poke fun at the big stars of the league.

To kick-off the banter between franchises, the ad commercial takes tongue-in-cheek digs at cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and more. In the video the fans are asked if Dhoni will play for CSK or not, and when is the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore going to lift its maiden IPL trophy? Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, took to its Twitter handle to respond in equal measure and tweeted an image of Dhoni — facing backwards — and watching the Star Sports commercial. So, the fun has begun. ‘Khel Bolega’, the theme of the new commercial indicates that the new IPL season will clearly end the response to all the chatter (#BolBakar) surrounding the game when the player performances will speak for themselves — #KhelBoleg — “The game will do the talking”.

The commercial highlights the non-stop fan chatter and features plenty of interesting motifs and graphics with pop culture references symbolising the pan India appeal of the IPL. The fast-paced narration reflects the constantly changing chatter that develops the narrative around the charisma of the IPL tournament.What I really liked about the IPL ad is the creative young look and millennial with lots of graphics and animation that convey that IPL is both cricket and funfare, combined with fanfare. Which is both refreshing, and entertaining. The ad actually sets the mood for the upcoming tournament … lots of cricket but also lots of controversy and camaraderie too. I believe the commercial has been created by Star Sports’ in-house team: well done, guys!

Tata Trusts launched a campaign titled #TwoBinsLifeWins through which it looks to engage citizens to adopt better waste management practices. In the ad, a young boy at his school poetry competition narrates the story of his father who segregates waste in sewers. It is a touching commercial. No histrionics, no unnecessary drama. Just powerful words; simple but evocative and impactful. As the young boy continues his narration, you actually feel a lump in your throat. Because what he says is for real. Tata Trusts, through its initiative, Mission Garima, looks to promote safe, healthy and humane working conditions for conservancy workers. The ad is a superb portrayal of the problem that confronts us as a nation, and as an undisciplined society.

Kurkure rolled out its new campaign with Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador. The film announces the launch of two new flavours — Gazab Golmaal and Herapheri Hungama — and sees Kumar in a triple role avatar. The film opens with a girl asking ‘masala expert’ Kumar about the ingredients of the new Kurkure flavours. He just can’t guess and in his ‘quirky-masti’ manner says that even his father won’t be able to figure them out! Nothing new or earth-shattering in the creatives. And brands seem to have figured out a new formula with expensive celebrities: to use them in double or triple roles to maximize the derived value from paying them such huge endorsement fees! #BaapReBaap. Frankly, one expected far sharper creatives from Kurkure. Disappointed.

On the streets of Mumbai, confectionery brand Mondelez had an interesting play-out with a Cadbury Silk hoarding placed right next to a Cadbury 5 Star one. Yes, both are brands of Mondelez. The Cadbury Silk message read, ‘How far will you go for love?’ — quite romantic, especially with Valentine’s Day spill over still hanging in the air. The message had a, “Nah, I’m fine here” message! Smart! Very smart! Not very far back, Cadbury 5 Star had received quite a bit of backlash for its campaign, ‘Do Nothing’. Well, in this inter-play of connected hoardings, these sibling brands surely created some nice banter. And that is what one calls intelligent and engaging advertising.

There has been much controversy around the Burger King mouldy Whopper ad globally but since the action happened elsewhere, we will give it a miss here. The new Surf Excel Holi ad is nice but nowhere as edgy or as controversial as its predecessor last year. The Spykar ad with its beautiful music is touching, and different. In fact one of the best in recent days … just that the product is kind of missing in all the action. (The author is an advertising veteran)