Home Business

Business owners can now access Tally reports on any device: Tally Solutions

The application, it said, will empower entrepreneurs with business information like business reports and invoices.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Business management software provider Tally Solutions on Thursday launched a software solution through which businesses can access Tally reports on any device including mobile and ipad.

So far, it was accessible only on laptops and desktops. The company said that with this launch, it aims to assist businesses to access critical business data anywhere through any device, "securely and privately, while keeping the data on customer's machines itself".

The application, it said, will empower entrepreneurs with business information like business reports and invoices.

"This will be accessible to them on web browsers, removing the dependency of having a particular type of computer or device, or installing Tally for the access," it added.

During the launch, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said that "with more and more people on the move, the need to see their data and take decisions anytime, anywhere is going to transform the ease of doing business".

Business can get top-level reports like balance sheet, profit and loss, stick summary, bills payable/receivable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tally Solutions
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp