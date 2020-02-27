Home Business

Goods procured from Special Economic Zones will qualify to meet local sourcing norms: DPIIT  

According to the current Foreign Direct Investment policy on single-brand retail trading, 100 per cent overseas investments are allowed in the sector.

Published: 27th February 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at further relaxing local sourcing norms, the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade on Wednesday clarified that goods procured from units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by single-brand retailers, owned by foreign companies, would qualify for meeting the mandatory 30 per cent local sourcing conditions. 

Various business entities had, in the past, sought clarification on whether sourcing of goods from units located in SEZs would qualify as sourcing from India, as per FDI policy.

But sourcing of 30 per cent of the value of goods procured is mandatory from India for such companies having FDI beyond 51 per cent.

 “As regards, sourcing of goods from units located in SEZs in India, it may be clarified that sourcing of goods from such units would qualify as sourcing from India for the purpose of (meeting) 30 per cent mandatory sourcing from India for proposals involving FDI beyond 51 per cent, subject to SEZ Act, 2005,” according to the clarification.

However, it said that goods that are proposed to be sourced by a single-brand retailer from SEZ units would have to be manufactured in India.

SEZs, developed as export hubs, are treated as a foreign territory in terms of customs laws. Procurement of goods and services from units in these zones are treated as imports. In February 2006, the government for the first time opened the sector for foreign players by allowing 51 per cent FDI.

In January 2012, the cap was raised to 100 per cent — up to 49 per cent through automatic route and beyond that with the government approval. 

Later in January 2018, the government also allowed 100 per cent FDI in the sector, permitting foreign players in single-brand retail trade to set up their own shops in India without government approval. During April-September 2019-20, FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to $26 billion (Rs 1.85 lakh crore).

