Two-wheelers zoom into Lane 6

Most players have stopped production of BS-IV compliant vehicles.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:17 AM

Even as the new BS-VI emission norm will come into effect from April 1, 2020, automakers, especially two-wheeler OEMs, are almost on the verge of completing the transition. Most of the top players have stopped the production of soon-to-be-outdated BS-IV compliant vehicles as the Supreme Court had prohibited its sales from April this year. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) which had launched India’s first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler six months back recently informed that it has sold over 3 lac BS-VI units. Noteworthy, all four factories of Honda have moved to 100 per cent BS-VI production with one month still remaining for BS-VI deadline.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president, sales and marketing at HMSI said, “Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS-VI transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3L customers are now experiencing #AQuietRevolution led by Honda’s advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up... The coming weeks will see Honda’s BS-VI line-up get more robust with introductions across segments.”

Honda on Thursday introduced new Unicorn BSVI starting at Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It already sells 5 BS-VI models in the domestic market namely Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio BS-VI & Shine BS-VI. Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, HMSI said, “Unicorn was the 1st motorcycle introduced by Honda in India. Since its launch, it has always been benchmark when it comes to engine refinement and smooth performance. With a legacy of more than 16 years, brand Unicorn has been first choice of more than 2.5 million families.”

Similarly, India’s largest two-wheeler maker-Hero MotoCorp and Chennai-based TVS Motor Company have fastened the launch of BS-VI bikes in the domestic market. TVS informed that it has completely shut production of the BS-IV models in January itself while introducing BS-VI upgrades including that of Jupiter, Apache, RR310 and XL (moped). Hero has also stopped production of all BS-IV variants and is manufacturing only BS-VI products.

Hero launched Super Splendor in its BS-VI version at Rs 67,300 onward. The launch of Super Splendor BS-VI follows the company’s recent BS-VI launches at the Hero World 2020 – the new Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro BS-VI and Glamour BS-VI. Prior to this, the company had already introduced a series of BS-VI two-wheelers - the Splendor iSmart, Splendor+, HF Deluxe, Pleasure+ 110, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 - in quick succession to be future ready with a compelling product portfolio. Commenting on the Super Splendor BS-VI, Malo Le Masson, Head – Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Super Splendor has been a favourite in India and the new Super Splendor BS-VI will also be a hit. 

