Home Business

Bankers defer strike after IBA agrees on wage hike

As per sources present at the meeting, both the parties have agreed on a 15 per cent wage hike.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UBFU) from March 11 this year has been deferred after the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) agreed to take forward several pending demands.

The decision was taken after the meeting between UFBU, the umbrella body of nine bank unions, and IBA on Saturday.

As per sources present at the meeting, both the parties have agreed on a 15 per cent wage hike. The IBA also agreed to take forward the five-day-a-week work schedule, despite the government’s objections to it.

“IBA agreed to discuss all other issues through further discussions. In view of these positive developments, all our agitational programmes including the ensuing three-day strike from March 11, 2020, stand deferred,” said CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association.

The wage revision, once formally accepted, will be implemented across 19 public sector banks, 10 private sector banks and seven foreign banks.

It will benefit as many as 8,47,399 employees, of whom 3,78,783 are officers and 4,68,676 are workmen.

The total cost to the banks due to a wage hike of 15 per cent is estimated at Rs 7,898 crore and will come into retrospective effect from November 1, 2017.

The 10th settlement elapsed in October 2017 and a deal was reached with IBA that a new pact will be effective from November 2017. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Bank Employees UFBU United Forum of Bank Unions
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp