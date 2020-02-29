Home Business

Interior designing start-up HomeLane looks for expansion

The start-up helps property owners furnish and install fixtures in houses.

Published: 29th February 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Bengaluru-based interior designing start-up HomeLane plans to enter six new markets in the next six months and aims to be present in 17 cities by the end of the calendar year 2020.

At present, the five-year-old firm claims to have furnished more than 6,000 homes across India’s seven major cities, including Delhi NRC, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

“The next phase of our growth will come from tier-II and tier-III cities. Markets such as Lucknow, Jaipur and Coimbatore have huge appetite for the services we offer,” said Tanuj Choudhry, chief business officer, HomeLane.

According to him, the company has plans to enter the international market before going public. “We have plans to become a listed entity in the next 3-4 years. We are evaluating our options. By the end of September quarter, we expect our EBITDA to break even, which would be a big achievement for us,” Choudhry said.

The start-up helps property owners furnish and install fixtures in houses. It has over a dozen experience centres in major cities for consumers to touch and see materials and furniture. HomeLane claims to give a transparent cost and promises installation within 45 days (or they pay your rent).

Besides expanding its reach, the company is working to expand its services and target audience.“In recent times, we are seeing that consumers are not willing to spend lavishly on real estate. As demand for affordable housing is going up and up, we would like to cater homes that fall in the price bracket of Rs30 lakh-Rs50 lakh. This segment accounts for the 30 per cent of houses sold in the country,” he said.

At present, HomeLane’s target group is homebuyers whose property is valued between Rs50 lakh and Rs3 crore. The other two big plans for the firm is to enter into the house renovation business, whose market size is much bigger than that of interior designing and increase spending on technology.

“The market size of home renovation is currently pegged at $12 billion as against the market size interior designing, which stands at $7-8 billions. It will be a very big market for us to tap,” Choudhry said.

Funding wise, HomeLane had announced raising $30 million in Series D financing round last year in December. The round was led by Evolvence India Fund, Pidilite Group and FJ Labs. Existing investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital and JSW Ventures also participated in the round.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HomeLane
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp