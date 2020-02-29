Home Business

Pharma sector regulator directs States, UTs to monitor raw material supply to manufacture medicines

The CoVid-19 infection has resulted in over 2,750 fatalities across the world so far.

Published: 29th February 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Online pharmacies

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the steady spread of coronavirus sparks panic in global markets, India’s pharmaceutical sector regulator, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has written to all states and Union Territories to keep a “close watch” on the supply of raw materials needed to manufacture medicines. 

The CoVid-19 infection has resulted in over 2,750 fatalities across the world so far, with the large majority of deaths concentrated in China, the epicentre of the outbreak. Cases have emerged across other countries such as South Korea, Singapore Japan, Iran and Italy. 

While all segments that have a significant portion of their value chains in China are in danger of facing severe shortages of critical materials including components and raw materials, the Indian pharma sector’s plight is particularly vulnerable since several critical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are imported from the northern neighbour. 

“The key drug industry associations have assured the government that there is enough stock of APIs and formulations in the country,” NPPA chairman Shubhra Singh said in the letter, but added that “as a measure of public health preparedness in respect of APIs/Intermediates/KSMs that are imported from China, it is requested that the state governments and UTs closely monitor their production and availability to prevent black marketing and hoarding”. 

The head of the NPPA also asked concerned officials to ensure compliance of provisions under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, as far as prices are concerned.

“It may also be ensured that there is no violation of provisions with regard to compliance of ceiling prices/permissible increase in prices,” Singh said, warning that in the case of any violation “necessary action should be taken to ensure availability of life-saving essential drugs to the consumers at all times”. Just two weeks earlier, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) had asked the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to restrict the export of 12 APIs and formulations, including antibiotics such as Neomycin.

Critical drugs 

Two weeks ago, the department of pharmaceuticals had asked DGFT to restrict the export of 12 APIs and formulations including anti-biotics such as Chorampheni-col, Neomycin, and Metronidazole.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA Union Territories
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp