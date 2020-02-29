Home Business

SBI Cards IPO will sail through market turmoil: Management

The IPO, India's fifth-largest, and the first from a pure-play credit card company is set to open for subscription Monday to Thursday.

Published: 29th February 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The upcoming mega IPO of SBI Cards and Payments will sail through the current stock market bloodbath, the company management said on Friday while relying on the response received from the anchor investors to the IPO.

Hardayal Prasad, MD and CEO of SBI Cards, said that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the subscription will close on March 4 while the issue closes on March 5 and the under-penetrated credit card market in India gives ample opportunities for growth to pure-play credit card companies like SBI Cards.

But the continued erosion of stocks that hit Friday's meltdown has in some way added to the possibility of a downturn over the much-awaited initial public offering of SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card).

The IPO, India's fifth-largest, and the first from a pure-play credit card company is set to open for subscription Monday to Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, the credit card unit of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), will open for subscription on March 2.

The price band of Rs 9,000-crore IPO has been set at Rs 750-Rs 755 per equity share.

With the Sensex falling 1,500 points over the coronavirus crisis, small investors in the primary market would expect that 35 per cent of the IPO issue size is reserved for them.

Viren Jairath, vice president, Kotak Investment Banking, said that the anchor book is already open today and "we are seeing pretty good response there".

"We hope retail subscription would also follow the same pattern which it normally does. The market is a little bit on a downward trajectory which is more on macro environment like coronavirus. Our roadshows were completed in January and we have seen very strong response from both QIBs and HNIs (high networth individuals) we have met. On that basis we decided to go ahead with the IPO. We believe it is going to be a pretty overwhelming response", he said.

SBI Cards is 74% owned by the SBI while Carlyle Group owns the remaining 26%. Carlyle bought the stake in 2017 from GE.

As part of the IPO, SBI will divest 4% of its stake, while Carlyle will sell 10% of its stake.

Hardayal said SBI Card's NPA is at 2.47%. SBI Cards IPO comprises issue of fresh equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 13 crore shares.

SBI and Carlyle Group will offload 3.73 crore shares and 9.32 crore shares respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Card SBI Card IPO
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp