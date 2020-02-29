Home Business

Slow growth in Fast-moving consumer goods foreseen in next 2 quarters

According to market research firm Nielsen, the FMCG sector grew 6.6 per cent in the December quarter, compared to 15.7 per cent growth a year ago.

Published: 29th February 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fast-moving consumer goods majors Hindustan Unilever and Marico expect their business growth to remain in the slow lane for the next two quarters with a subdued consumption environment persisting for longer than expected.

“We expect top-line growth to be slow over the next two quarters. We, however, believe the worst in terms of volumes is probably behind,” Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO of Marico, told analysts on a conference call. The maker of Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oil is fighting hard to soften the blow from a slump in rural consumption as rural sales contribute a sizeable portion of its overall sales.

Gupta pointed out that the company is redirecting money towards consumer pricing, investing towards upgrading distribution infrastructure in general trade and expanding reach in rural markets to revive growth.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is also expected to see a “slow” growth because of the rural slump amid a broader economic slowdown, said HUL chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly. In India, which accounts for 9 per cent of Unilever’s overall sales, the company said it could increase price of soaps by 5-6 per cent during the March quarter despite a weak demand scenario, to offset the impact of increasing cost of raw materials.

According to market research firm Nielsen, the FMCG sector grew 6.6 per cent in the December quarter, compared to 15.7 per cent growth a year ago.  Analysts warn that consumption lacks meaningful catalysts to spark a revival in calendar 2020. “A sustainable recovery in rural income growth and a sharp up-tick in consumer sentiment index are necessary for recovery.

But, there is a lack of meaningful catalysts for consumption to recover to its potential,” Kunal Vora, an analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India, wrote in a note. The brokerage also turned negative on the consumer goods sector, saying that lower raw material prices and tax cuts were masking underlying weakness in sales. The only bright spot is that private final consumption expenditure, a measure that reflects consumption spending of households, improved marginally at 5.9 per cent in Q3. “...it was, however, not sufficient to stem the slide,” noted Prithviraj Srinivas, chief economist, Axis Capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Consumer goods Hindustan Unilever FMCG
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp