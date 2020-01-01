Home Business

FDI rises 15 per cent during April-September 2019 to USD 26 billion

Sectors, which attracted maximum foreign inflows, include services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, automobile and trading.

Published: 01st January 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dollar notes, FDI

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India grew 15 per cent to USD 26 billion during the first half of the current financial year (April-Spetember 2019), according to government data.

According to data by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the inflow of FDI during April-September of 2018-19 stood at USD 22.66 billion.

Sectors, which attracted maximum foreign inflows during the period, include services (USD 4.45 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 4 billion), telecommunications (USD 4.28 billion), automobile (USD 2.13 billion) and trading (USD 2.14 billion). Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during the first half of the financial year with USD 8 billion investments.

It was followed by Mauritius (USD 6.36 billion), the US (USD 2.15 billion), the Netherlands (USD 2.32 billion), and Japan (USD 1.78 billion). FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.

Recently, the government relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

Enthused by a record foreign investment inflow, India is optimistic of continuing to be one of the world's favourite FDI destinations in 2020 on the back of PM Narendra Modi-led government's liberalised norms and a significant jump in the ease of doing business ranking.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra has said that despite a slowdown in the global economy, inflows of foreign investment into the country have not been impacted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDI Foreign direct investment FDI growth DPIIT Ministry of Commerce
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp