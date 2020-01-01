Home Business

Flipkart partners with government’s DAY-NULM to empower MSMEs

With the government allowing 100 per cent FDI  in B2B e-commerce and the online marketplace model, e-commerce firms in India have attracted a lot of global investments.

Published: 01st January 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

E-commerce giant, Flipkart has announced a tie-up with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to train, support and provide market access to artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) and those who deal with raw, organic food production. The initiative is aimed to help small businesses explore wide markets through the Flipkart’s platform.

Under the memorandum of understanding between Flipkart and the ministry, the e-commerce firm will collaborate with state missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth program in 22 states in the country, to begin with, the online marketplace said. It will provide time-bound incubation support to the sellers including cataloguing support, account management support and more.

“Flipkart is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to empower artisans and SHGs across the country to benefit from its platform. This initiative will enable these sellers to overcome geographical and socio-economic constraints by leveraging the Flipkart platform to reach more than 200 million customers across India. With every artisan or MSME on board, the e-commerce platform becomes more inclusive for Indians. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the DAY-NULM mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for joining hands with us,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group.

With deeper internet penetration and cheap data plans, e-commerce has become a vital tool of businesses in India and the market is pegged to grow to 200 billion in 2026 from 4.5 billion in 2018. With the government allowing 100 per cent FDI  in B2B e-commerce and the online marketplace model, e-commerce firms in India have attracted a lot of global investments.

“The collaboration with Flipkart will be instrumental in capacity building of women entrepreneurs in skills of branding, digital marketing and financial management in addition to providing access to wider customer base to locally made high-quality products of self-help groups under DAY-NULM,” said Sanjay Kumar, joint secretary and mission director, DAY-NULM.

Flipkart to collaborate with state missions

Under the MoU between Flipkart and the ministry, the e-commerce company will collaborate with state missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth programme in 22 states in the country

e-commerce sector to grow to 200 billion by 2026 

With deeper internet penetration, the e-commerce sector has become a vital tool of businesses and the market is pegged to grow to 200 billion by 2026 from 4.5 billion in 2018

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp