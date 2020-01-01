Flipkart partners with government’s DAY-NULM to empower MSMEs

By Express News Service

E-commerce giant, Flipkart has announced a tie-up with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to train, support and provide market access to artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) and those who deal with raw, organic food production. The initiative is aimed to help small businesses explore wide markets through the Flipkart’s platform.

Under the memorandum of understanding between Flipkart and the ministry, the e-commerce firm will collaborate with state missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth program in 22 states in the country, to begin with, the online marketplace said. It will provide time-bound incubation support to the sellers including cataloguing support, account management support and more.

“Flipkart is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to empower artisans and SHGs across the country to benefit from its platform. This initiative will enable these sellers to overcome geographical and socio-economic constraints by leveraging the Flipkart platform to reach more than 200 million customers across India. With every artisan or MSME on board, the e-commerce platform becomes more inclusive for Indians. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the DAY-NULM mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for joining hands with us,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group.

With deeper internet penetration and cheap data plans, e-commerce has become a vital tool of businesses in India and the market is pegged to grow to 200 billion in 2026 from 4.5 billion in 2018. With the government allowing 100 per cent FDI in B2B e-commerce and the online marketplace model, e-commerce firms in India have attracted a lot of global investments.

“The collaboration with Flipkart will be instrumental in capacity building of women entrepreneurs in skills of branding, digital marketing and financial management in addition to providing access to wider customer base to locally made high-quality products of self-help groups under DAY-NULM,” said Sanjay Kumar, joint secretary and mission director, DAY-NULM.

