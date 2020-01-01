Hyundai Motor India's overall December sales down 10 per cent

Home Business

The company's domestic sales during the month under review edged lower by 9.8 per cent to 37,953 units from 42,093 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

Hyundai

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a decline of 9.9 per cent in its overall sales, including exports, for December 2019.

The company said the overall sales during the month under review declined to 50,135 from 55,638 units sold during December 2018.

Besides, the company's domestic sales during the month under review edged lower by 9.8 per cent to 37,953 units from 42,093 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

Similarly, the company's exports went down by 10.06 per cent to 12,182 units from 13,545 units shipped abroad in December 2018.

On a calendar year basis -- CY2019 -- the automobile major reported a decline of 2.6 per cent in its overall sales, including exports, to 691,460 units from 710,012 units sold during CY2018.

The domestic sales during CY2019 was lower by 7.2 per cent to 510,260 units from 550,002 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

Nonetheless, exports during CY2019 was higher by 13.2 per cent to 181,200 units from 160,010 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

