Home Business

Hyundai Motor sales down nearly 10 per cent to 50,135 units in December

Exports in 2019 were, however, up 13,2 per cent at 181,200 units as compared to 160,010 units in 2018, the company said.

Published: 01st January 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported 9.9 per cent decline in total sales in December at 50,135 units as against 55,638 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8 per cent. Exports during the month were also down 10.06 per cent at 12,182 units as against 13,545 units in December 2018, it said in a statement.

Total sales in 2019 were down 2.6 per cent at 6,91,460 units as compared to 710,012 units in 2018. Domestic sales last year were at 510,260 units as against 550,002 units in 2018, a decline of 7.2 per cent, it added.

Exports in 2019 were, however, up 13,2 per cent at 181,200 units as compared to 160,010 units in 2018, the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarung Garg said, "The Year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments."

"He further said,"As we gear-up for a significant year in 2020, we will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai Motor Hyundai sales
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp