Sabka Vishwas tax amnesty scheme extended till January 15

It's one-time and final extension, the CBIC added. Of the 1.84 lakh taxpayers eligible to avail the scheme, 1,33,661 submitted their applications by December 31, 2019, the CBIC said.

Published: 01st January 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, which received a huge response with 73 per cent of the eligible taxpayers availing the amnesty scheme and committing to pay Rs 30,627 crore, by 15 days to January 15, 2020.

"Keeping in view the taxpayers' response, the central government has extended the scheme for 15 days, till January 15," said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement, here on Tuesday.

It's a one-time and final extension, the CBIC added. Of the 1.84 lakh taxpayers eligible to avail the scheme, 1,33,661 submitted their applications by December 31, 2019, the CBIC said.

While the initial response was tepid, the scheme saw a spurt in applications in the past 15 days with December 31 being the last date.

The scheme was introduced in the last budget with the twin objectives of liquidating the legacy disputes in the central excise and service taxes, pending at various fora, as well as encouraging non-compliant taxpayers/evaders to declare the tax not paid and come under the tax net voluntarily.

