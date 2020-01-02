Home Business

Bank credit grows 7.10 per cent to Rs 99.47 lakh crore; deposits go up to Rs 130 lakh crore

On a year-on-year basis, banks' credit growth slowed to 7.2 per cent to Rs 86.73 lakh crore in November 2019 from 13.8 per cent increase to Rs 80.93 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Banks' credit and deposits grew by 7.10 per cent and 10.09 per cent to Rs 99.47 lakh crore and Rs 130.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 20, according to the latest RBI data.

In the year-ago fortnight, banks' advances stood at Rs 92.87 lakh crore, while deposits were at Rs 118.16 lakh crore. In the previous fortnight ended December 6, credit had grown by 7.91 per cent to Rs 99.34 lakh crore and deposits had increased by 10.27 per cent to Rs 131.05 lakh crore.

On a year-on-year basis, banks' credit growth slowed to 7.2 per cent to Rs 86.73 lakh crore in November 2019 from 13.8 per cent increase to Rs 80.93 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Loans to industry growth fell to 2.4 per cent to Rs 27.72 lakh crore in November from 4 per cent in the corresponding month of 2018.

During the month, credit to agriculture and allied activities slowed to 6.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent last year. Advances to the services sector decelerated sharply to 4.8 per cent from 28.1 per cent last year. Personal loans grew at a marginally lower rate of 16.4 per cent in November 2019 as compared to 17.2 per cent earlier, according to the RBI data.

Rating agency ICRA in a recent report said credit expansion may plummet to a six-decade low of 6.5-7 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 13.3 per cent in the previous financial year.

