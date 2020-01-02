Home Business

Barring Maruti, M&M, carmakers end December sales on a negative note

Driven by last year’s low base and steep year-end discounts, Maruti Suzuki India’s domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 2.5 per cent year on- year (YoY) to 1,22,784 units in December 2019.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE year 2019 has not ended on a positive note for India’s passenger vehicle manufactures as the industry continue to face slowdown and adjust inventory for a smooth BS-VI transition from April 1, 2020. Except for India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki and utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra, all other carmakers witnessed negative growth in December.

Driven by last year’s low base and steep year-end discounts, Maruti Suzuki India’s domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 2.5 per cent year on- year (YoY) to 1,22,784 units in December 2019, as against 119,804 units sold in the same month last year.

For the April- December period of FY20, Maruti’s passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,064,560 per cent, down 18.6 per cent YoY. Segment-wise, demand for utility vehicles and compact cars remained strong during the month while mid-size sedan, vans and mini cars registered double-digit decline in monthly dispatches. The compact segment reported sale of 65,673 units, up 28 per cent and utility vehicles (UV) recorded a growth of 17.7 per cent YoY at 23,808 units. UV major Mahindra & Mahindra sold 15,691 vehicles in December 2019, compared to 15,091 vehicles in December 2018, a growth of 4 per cent. The country’s second largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor posted 10 per cent YoY decline in its December domestic sales at 37,953 units.

“The year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. As we gear up for a significant year 2020, we will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio,” said Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service) at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The December sales also remained negative for Tata Motors and Honda Cars India. Tata’s PV sales declined 10 per cent to 12,785 units in December 2019 as compared to 14,260 units in the same month the previous year, while Honda Cars reported a decline of 36 per cent in domestic sales at 8,412 units in December 2019. “Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BS-VI,” said Mayank Pareek, president (PV business unit), Tata Motors. According to him, Tata has almost completed planned production and despatches of BSIV, and would start moving to BS-VI production and despatches from January.

What’s in demand

Segment-wise, demand for utility vehicles and compact cars remained strong during the month while mid-size sedan, vans and mini cars registered a double-digit decline in monthly dispatches. The compact segment grew 28per cent while UVs grew 17.7per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India auto sector India auto industry
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp