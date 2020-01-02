Barring Maruti, M&M, carmakers end December sales on a negative note

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE year 2019 has not ended on a positive note for India’s passenger vehicle manufactures as the industry continue to face slowdown and adjust inventory for a smooth BS-VI transition from April 1, 2020. Except for India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki and utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra, all other carmakers witnessed negative growth in December.

Driven by last year’s low base and steep year-end discounts, Maruti Suzuki India’s domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 2.5 per cent year on- year (YoY) to 1,22,784 units in December 2019, as against 119,804 units sold in the same month last year.

For the April- December period of FY20, Maruti’s passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,064,560 per cent, down 18.6 per cent YoY. Segment-wise, demand for utility vehicles and compact cars remained strong during the month while mid-size sedan, vans and mini cars registered double-digit decline in monthly dispatches. The compact segment reported sale of 65,673 units, up 28 per cent and utility vehicles (UV) recorded a growth of 17.7 per cent YoY at 23,808 units. UV major Mahindra & Mahindra sold 15,691 vehicles in December 2019, compared to 15,091 vehicles in December 2018, a growth of 4 per cent. The country’s second largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor posted 10 per cent YoY decline in its December domestic sales at 37,953 units.

“The year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. As we gear up for a significant year 2020, we will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio,” said Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service) at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The December sales also remained negative for Tata Motors and Honda Cars India. Tata’s PV sales declined 10 per cent to 12,785 units in December 2019 as compared to 14,260 units in the same month the previous year, while Honda Cars reported a decline of 36 per cent in domestic sales at 8,412 units in December 2019. “Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BS-VI,” said Mayank Pareek, president (PV business unit), Tata Motors. According to him, Tata has almost completed planned production and despatches of BSIV, and would start moving to BS-VI production and despatches from January.

What’s in demand

