Home Business

‘Families, friends main funding source for Indian start-ups’

An RBI survey showed that about 43 per cent of the respondents said their families and friends were the largest source of funding apart from their own funds.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI

By Express News Service

Families and friends have emerged as the primary source of funding for as many as 1,246 Indian start-ups that participated in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey, data from the report showed. This was the first of its kind start-up survey conducted by the central bank between November 2018 and April 2019 with the objective to ascertain the ‘broad picture’ of the sector in the country.

About 43 per cent of the respondents said their families and friends were the largest source of funding apart from their own funds, with about 13 per cent of the surveyed startups saying that their funding requirements were met by international investors, findings showed.

In 2016, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of ‘Fund of Funds for Start-ups’ at Small Industries Development Bank of India for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

However, for three years, it has been able to distribute only Rs 700 crore, which is less than ten per cent of the overall corpus of funding, set aside for start-ups.

The RBI has now asked for stakeholder comments on the survey results to determine the usefulness of information and scope for improvement for future such exercises.

“A total of 1,246 start-ups (public/private limited companies, partnership firms, limited liabilities partnerships, and others) participated in the survey,” the central bank said in the summary note of the report. Among the participants, around three-fourths of respondents were from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.

Also, start-ups in six sectors — agriculture, data and analytics, education, health, IT consulting/ solution and manufacturing accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the survey respondents. Nearly 70 per cent of the surveyed start-ups were set up in the last three years while over 86 per cent of them were privately set up. “Private efforts spearhead the start-up sector in India,” said the RBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Start up funding Startup funding RBI Fund of Funds for Start-ups
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp