Petrol, diesel prices hiked across all major cities

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 78.20 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 71.89, a litre, after the price increase.

Published: 02nd January 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After no change on New Year Day, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Thursday, the Oil Marketing companies said.

Petrol prices were up by 8-11 paise and diesel was hiked by 11-14 paise in all major cities across the country.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up to Rs 75.25 a litre while diesel was selling at Rs 68.10 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 77.87 a litre and diesel at Rs 70.49 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel are Rs 80.87 and Rs 71.43 a litre, respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on New Year day as no increase was announced.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates and are reviewed on a daily basis.

