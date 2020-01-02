Home Business

Singapore economy grew just 0.7 per cent in 2019 amid US-China trade war

Last year's growth was weighed down by manufacturing, a key economic pillar, which contracted 1.5 per cent last year due to output declines in main exports such as electronics.

Published: 02nd January 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Flag. (Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy, a closely watched barometer for the rest of Asia's export-driven countries, grew just 0.7 per cent last year as the US-China trade war hammered global markets.

The city-state has traditionally been the first among Asia's economies to be affected during a downturn, and the country narrowly escaped tipping into recession in the third quarter.

The trade ministry said in a statement Thursday that based on advance estimates, the economy expanded by 0.8 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to December. This puts the overall growth for 2019 at just 0.7 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent expansion in 2018.

"This marks the worst growth performance for Singapore since the global financial crisis," DBS Bank economist Irvin Seah said in a note, referring to the downturn that began in late 2008 and lasted well into 2009.

He added, however, that "despite the lacklustre growth performance, the economy is slowly getting out of the woods" as there are "emerging signs of bottoming in the external environment".

"Barring any unforeseen negative shocks, growth momentum is expected to pick up gradually in the coming quarters," he said.

Last year's growth was weighed down by manufacturing, a key economic pillar, which contracted 1.5 per cent last year due to output declines in main exports such as electronics.

President Donald Trump's ann...............ouncement Tuesday that the US and China will sign a partial new trade agreement in the middle of next month has stoked optimism about improved global trade this year.

Singapore is due to unveil its national budget for this year in February, with observers closely watching for signs of general elections widely expected to be held within months.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a New Year's Day message that the budget will contain support for businesses and workers, as well as measures to help households cope with living costs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore economy trade war
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp