Home Business

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Tata's lawyers will seek urgent hearing on the matter after apex court reopens on Jan 6.

Published: 02nd January 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cyrus Mistry. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman and director of Tata Sons and the three group companies -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tata Industries Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

The company has challenged the complete order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), pronounced on December 18, restoring Mistry as executive Chairman and also his immediate reinstatement as director of Tata Sons and three group companies.

ALSO READ: What went wrong between Tata and Cyrus Mistry, here's a detailed account!

The petition seeks a stay on the NCLAT order in the wake of the TCS Board Meeting slated for January 9.

It is learnt that the board meeting is likely to consider the third quarter earnings and a discussion on the reinstatement of Mistry as a director. The petitioner will urge the apex court to list the matter for urgent hearing after the court reopens after vacations on January 6.

The NCLAT while reinstating ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, held that the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as his successor is illegal. The appeals court observed the haste in Mistry's removal as chairman of the Tata group's holding company, and this action completely ignored the interest and oppression of minority shareholders.

ALSO READ: NCLAT adjourns Registrar of Companies plea on Tata Mistry case till Friday

However, the appellate tribunal has granted the Tata Group four weeks to file an appeal against its judgement. The restoration order will only be operational after this time period.

Aryama Sundaram, counsel for Mistry, had told IANS: "NCLT appeared to have gone with the Tata name and the majoritarian view in its earlier judgment. This goes against the grain of Company Law and Companies Act. If one follows the earlier path, then you don't need provisions in law which safeguards minority shareholders' rights.

"This was an erroneous approach. What we did as counsel was that we contested this template. It wasn't the individual right of Mr Mistry, which was being trampled, it was the oppression and mismanagement of the board that was in question and this directly impacted varied shareholders including millions of public shareholders."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry NCLAT
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp