Two-wheeler makers post sales decline in December

Chennai-based TVS Motor Co said its domestic two-wheeler sales were down 25 per cent at 1,57,244 units last month as compared to 2,09,906 units in the corresponding month of 2018.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Major two-wheeler makers of the country, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor on Thursday reported a decline in their domestic sales in December, ending 2019 on a negative note.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), however, reported a marginal increase in domestic sales last month.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said sales in the domestic market were at 4,12,009 units last month as compared to 4,36,591 units in December 2018, down 5.6 per cent.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto also reported 21 per cent decline in motorcycle sales in the domestic market at 1,24,125 units last month as against 1,57,252 units in the year-ago period.

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield posted domestic sales of 48,489 units in December as against 56,026 units in the year-ago month, down 13 per cent.

Bucking the trend, SMIPL said its domestic sales grew 1.1 per cent to 44,368 units in December 2019 as compared to 43,874 units in the same month a year ago.

In terms of exports, Hero MotorCorp said its overseas shipments last month were at 12,836 units as compared to 17,394 units in December 2018.

Likewise, Royal Enfield also posted 14 per cent decline in exports last month at 1,927 units as compared to 2,252 units in December 2018.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto reported 13 per cent increase in motorcycle exports at 1,60,677 units as compared to 1,41,603 units in the same month a year ago.

Similarly, TVS Motor Co's two-wheeler exports grew 20 per cent at 58,375 units in December 2019 as against 48,803 units in the same month previous year.

