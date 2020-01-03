Home Business

Rupee tanks 24 paise to 71.62 against US dollar in early trade on rising crude price

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 71.38 against the US dollar.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 24 paise to 71.62 in early trade on Friday weighed by the spike in crude oil prices, after US President Donald Trump ordered deadly strike on Iranian commander.

Forex traders said crude oil prices surged after US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

The US had called the strikes in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.56 then fell further to 71.62 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 24 paise over its previous closing.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 71.38 against the US dollar.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defence said.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 68.20 per barrel, higher by 2.94 per cent.

Besides, muted opening in domestic equities also dragged the local unit.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity market opened on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading at 41,553.50, down 73.14 points in early trade.

The wide-based Nifty was also trading lower by 44.15 points at 12,238.05.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 688.76 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee US dollar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp