Home Business

SEBI issues new framework for core settlement guarantee fund, non-defaulting members

In a circular, Sebi said that requisite contributions to Core SGF by various contributors for any month will be made by the contributors before the start of the month.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a new framework for core settlement guarantee fund and liability of non-defaulting members of clearing corporations.

The move has been taken following deliberations made by Sebi's risk management review committee and various stakeholders.

A core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) is a corpus used for settlement of trades during defaults and all intermediaries -- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and brokers -- contribute towards it.

In a circular, Sebi said that requisite contributions to Core SGF by various contributors for any month will be made by the contributors before the start of the month.

In the event of usage of Core SGF during a month, Sebi said the contributors shall as per usage of their individual contribution, immediately replenish the Core SGF to the minimum required corpus.

However, such contribution towards replenishment of Core SGF by the members would be restricted to only once during a period of 30 days regardless of the number of defaults during the period, it added.

The period of 30 calendar days shall commence from the date of notice of default by a clearing corporation to market participant, it added.

If there is a failure on part of some contributor to replenish its contribution, same would be immediately met, on a temporary basis during the month in this order -- clearing corporation and stock exchange.

With regard to the contribution by a non-defaulting member in the 'default waterfall' of clearing corporations, Sebi said such corporations need to call for the capped additional contribution only once a month regardless of the number of defaults during the period.

Default waterfall is a system in which a clearing corporation applies different types of its financial resources to meet a default loss, such as margins brought in by defaulting participant, clearing funds and its own assets.

"The maximum capped additional contribution by non-defaulting members shall be lower of 2 times of their primary contribution to Core SGF or 10 per cent of the Core SGF of the segment on the date of default in case of equity or debt segments," Sebi said.

With regard to derivatives segments, Sebi said maximum capped additional contribution by non-defaulting members would be lower of two-times of their primary contribution to Core SGF or 20 per cent of the Core SGF of the segment on the date of default.

Besides, the regulator has directed clearing corporations to put in place the adequate systems and issue the necessary guidelines to implement the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp