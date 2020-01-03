Home Business

Sensex tumbles over 100 pts; Nifty tests 12,250

TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp were also trading in the green.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in opening session on Friday as global equities turned negative after the US killed a top Iranian general, fuelling fears of a conflict in the oil-rich region.

Brent crude surged 4.4 per cent to USD 69.16 and WTI jumped 4.3 per cent to 63.84.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 107.35 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 41,519.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 39.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 12,243.10.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.62 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Maruti.

On the other hand, ONGC was the top gainer, rising up to 2.77 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 320.62 points, or 0.78 per cent, higher at 41,626.64.

The closed 99.70 points, or 0.82 per cent, up at 12,282.20 -- its new closing record.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 688.76 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 63.95 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic investors followed Asian markets which fell after the Pentagon confirmed that US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad "in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad".

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading in the red, while those in Tokyo remained closed for New Year holidays.

Shares on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.56 against the US dollar in morning session.

