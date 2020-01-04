Home Business

Budget session to begin in January-end; officials told to gear up

While the government is looking at completing disinvestment of Air India in the current fiscal, half a dozen AAI airports are to be bid out on PPP model.

Published: 04th January 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Budget 2019 (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

For representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the first half of the budget session expected to begin in the last week of January, the ministries have started asking officials to gear up for response to the possible questions from members of Parliament (MPs).

"As Parliament session is expected to start in the last week of this month, an advisory has been circulated to various sections of the ministry," said an official.

A circular issued by Civil Aviation Ministry advised officials to prepare for "controversies" and questions that could be raised by the members. The ministry which controls national carrier Air India and airport agency Airports Authority of India (AAI) may have to respond to possible queries around privatisation.

While the government is looking at completing disinvestment of Air India in the current fiscal, half a dozen AAI airports are to be bid out on PPP model.

The upcoming session of Parliament is set to be stormy given the protests in various parts of the country against the new citizenship law -- Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which grants citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Moreover, there has also been hike in the railway passenger fares and cooking gas price and the Opposition may train their guns at the government.

The Opposition members could also put heat on the government for consistent decline in GDP and several macro indicators signalling recovery could still take some more time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget session Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp