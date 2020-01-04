Home Business

Have you heard about Dabbawallah courier Service?

15 year-old entrepreneur Tilak Mehta is banking on the knowledge and expertise of Mumbai’s iconic food delivery pioneers to drive his fledgling same-day courier service

Published: 04th January 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

15-year old entrepreneur Tilak Mehta (C) launching his dabbawallah based courier service in their home city of Mumbai earlier last year | Express

By Pradeep Pandey
Express News Service

Heard of Mumbai’s famous Dabbawallahs with their unbeatable on-time delivery record, who are the luncheon lifeline for Mumbai’s teeming office goers? Well, for some time now, there has been a ‘dabbawallah’ courier service. Packages and letters delivered by dabbawalahs.

The brainchild of Tilak Mehta, a 15-year-old Mumbai-based high school student, the service is called Papers N Parcels. Says Mehta, “we have taken dabbawallahs on board for the simple reason that no other Mumbaikar knows Mumbai better than them.”

Tilak has himself travelled along with Dabbawallahs for 15 days to learn their modus operandi well. He uses the services of dabbawallahs during the second half of the day after they have delivered their tiffins to ensure that their usual job of delivering home-made food is not affected.

He describes his model as a ‘win-win’ for both his start-up as well as the dabbawallahs, who can earn some extra money in their spare time. As his business expands, Tilak plans to add more dabbawallahs to his courier force, after suitable training. So far, some 300 of them have gone through this training.

Tilak says he got the idea to start his courier service using dabbawallahs came when he travelled to his uncle’s place in Borivli to watch a football match and forgot to bring back his books when returning home to Ghatkopar.

“When I tried to search for courier firms, I came to know that there were very few agencies which did same day deliveries. That is when the idea of the launching of a same-day delivery courier company came to my mind,” says the entrepreneur. Papers N Parcels has an app which customers can use to book their parcels and letters.

There are three modes of payment offered: PayTM, PayUMoney and cash on delivery.  The firm now caters to large corporates as well as individuals and on average, delivers 2,000-2,500 parcels per day, including documents and parcels weighing up to 3.5 kg.

“We have got clients like Shopper’s Stop (for delivery of small parcels), Some Sera (a shipping firm), Metropolis (a chain of pathological labs for delivery of its test reports to its customers). We believe in same-day and last-mile delivery,” says Tilak, who now plans to take his service to the rest of the country.

The firm’s website has this to say: “Our mission? Make your life easier, that’s it. Whether you are our delivery partner, a Dabbawallah or a loyal customer, come join the Papers and Parcels family.”

